Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: NCB arrests supplier Regel Mahakalin from Mumbai, narcotics worth Rs 2.5 cr seized in raids

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested an absconding accused in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and also seized a contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore during raids in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Wednesday.

The NCB official claimed it is the "biggest seizure" of drugs in the case linked to Rajput's death. The accused, identified as Regel Mahakal, was arrested late Tuesday night after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the official said.

A contraband, 'Malana cream', worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized during the raids, he said, adding that raids are still going on. One more person was also arrested during the raids, the official said without divulging further details.