Sushant Singh Rajput death: Post mortem report reveals that the actor died of asphyxiation due to hanging

The post mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that he died of asphyxiation due to hanging.

According to reports, a team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy on Sushant Singh Rajput. Initial reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence.