Sushant Singh Rajput death: Post mortem report reveals that the actor died of asphyxiation due to hanging

The post mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that he died of asphyxiation due to hanging.
According to reports, a team of 3 doctors has conducted the autopsy on Sushant Singh Rajput. Initial reports suggested that the actor was suffering from depression for the past six months.
Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence.
But the actor's maternal uncle RC Singh said that they don't think Sushant committed suicide but he was "murdered" and police must investigate. "We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," RC Singh told news agency ANI.
The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)