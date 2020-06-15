Sushant Singh Rajput was a brilliant student: School teachers

Patna: The Road number 6 bungalow at Rajiv Nagar in Patna of KK Singh, a retd officer in Bihar industries dept, again saw a huge rush on Sunday. Unfortunately, this time around, it was the news of the his son and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death who allegedly hanged himself at his Mumbai residence that pulled the crowd here.

Sushant had spent his childhood in Rajiv Nagar. On hearing the news, his school friends and neighbours too became emotional, who reached his house to condole his father. The eldest of his two sisters rushed to Mumbai from Chandi­garh. He was the only brother. His teachers at St Karen’s High school on Gola Road near Rajiv Nagar also reached his house. They recalled he had passed his SSC exam in 1996 and was best in maths. He had ranked seventh in all-India engineering entrance exam. Lovely Anand, a former MP and relative was the first to arrive at the actor’s house. She sought a probe into the alleged suicide. His friends recalled Sushant used to talk to them over the phone. One of his cousins said his father talked to him daily and a couple of days back, Sushant had assured his father he would take him to Mumbai after lockdown the is lifted. His mother died a few years ago.

Rampukar, his school friend said, “Sushant was very friendly.” Suman Sahai, his neighbour, said, “He had come to Rajiv Nagar on May 11 last year and visited Adi Mahadev temple. He had made a huge donation for its maintenance. He had gone to his Maldiha village in Rupauli block of Purnia in December last and performed puja in the family temple.”

His house caretaker clai­med Sushant used to tell his father about his illness. He was depressed over someth­ing. However, his uncle Rakesh Singh said he was bold and could not take the extreme step. KK Singh’s friends claimed Sushant’s father used to go for the morning walk with them up to road number 9 of Rajiv Nagar and he never talked about depression of his actor son.

As fans and friends started to assemble outside his house, it led to a traffic snarl. His house was locked for outsiders and his father became sick. He had bouts of the unconsciousness. CM Nitish Kumar condoled the death. In a statement, he said, “Bihar has lost a talented actor at a very young age.”