Sushant Singh Rajput death: No direct transfer of money to Rhea Chakraborty's account, no evidence against any politician, says Mumbai CP

After facing criticism from late actor Sushant Rajput's fans and politicians alike for the "delay" in solving the case and then "purposely" causing obstacles to the Bihar Police's investigation as a "politician" is involved in the case, the Mumbai Police has on Monday finally divulged their findings in the case.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that no direct transfer of money was found to Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's account and added that no politician's name came up during the investigation.

"Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," he said. "No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he added.