Sushant Singh Rajput death: No direct transfer of money to Rhea Chakraborty's account, no evidence against any politician, says Mumbai CP

After facing criticism from late actor Sushant Rajput's fans and politicians alike for the "delay" in solving the case and then "purposely" causing obstacles to the Bihar Police's investigation as a "politician" is involved in the case, the Mumbai Police has on Monday finally divulged their findings in the case.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that no direct transfer of money was found to Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's account and added that no politician's name came up during the investigation.
"Bihar Police FIR says Rs 15 cr were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 cr in his account of which around Rs 4.5 cr are still there. Till now no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account found, still probing," he said. "No politician's name came up during the investigation. There is no evidence against any politician from any party," he added.
Singh said that 56 people have been questioned with respect to the case along with Chakraborty. "Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health," he said. "RheaChakroborty was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai police. Her statement was recorded twice & she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts," he added.
The Mumbai Police Commissioner said that Sushant had bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment. "It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he said.
Regarding the allegation of not coperating with the Bihar Police, he said, "There is no question of non-cooperation, we are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they've got jurisdiction then they should prove it."
