Sushant Singh Rajput death: 'BMC and Mumbai Police have gone mad,' says Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, head of the Bihar Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's ''abetment to suicide'' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father, was "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today (Sunday) from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM." "He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he added.

The civic authorities, as a result, are facing the ire on social media. Rajput's fans and Opposition parties are alleging that they are "purposely" causing obstacles to the Bihar Police's investigation as a "politician" is involved in the case.

On Monday morning, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. Nirupam has also asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene and release the IPS officer.

"Looks like, #BMC And Mumbai Police have gone mad. IPS officer Tiwari who came to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been quarantined till August 15. How will it be investigated? The Chief Minister should intervene immediately. Tiwari should be released and Mumbai Police should help in the investigation or else the suspicion will increase," he tweeted in Hindi.