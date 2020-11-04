Sushant Singh Rajput case: Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash questioned by NCB

Mumbai: A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) submitted before a special court that it will not take any coercive action against Karishma Prakash until November 7, the former talent manager of actor Deepika Padukone arrived before the agency for questioning on Wednesday.

Prakash reached the agency's South Mumbai office on Wednesday morning where a team of officers will be recording her statement.

Her anticipatory bail plea is pending before the court and will be heard. NCB had issued summons to her in the drugs case connected with Sushant Singh Rajput. When she had not remained present before it, nor explained her absence, it had said she was ‘untraceable’. Thereafter, she had filed a pre-arrest bail anticipating arrest.

The agency has been tracking Prakash in case no. 16 after two types of drugs were seized during searches conducted at her residence last Tuesday. The apex drug law enforcement agency seized a small quantity -- 1.7 grams of hashish and three vials of CBD (cannabidiol) oil -- during the raid.

NCB sources stated that questioning of Prakash is important as two types of drugs have been seized and that their probe has revealed that she was in touch with another accused already arrested in the case.

Prakash is a former employee of the KWAN Talent Management agency in Mumbai. She was handling Deepika’s account and is being probed for alleged incriminating chats with the actor in which drugs were discussed.

Last week, the NCB sleuths asked an acquaintance of hers to enter her house on Tuesday, after which a thorough search was conducted. A notice had then been pasted at her residence, asking her to be present at the agency’s South Mumbai office at Ballard Estate.