Sushant Singh drug case: Ankush Arneja, Suryadeep Malhotra get bail

Mumbai: Two accused in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput – Ankush Arneja and Suryadeep Malhotra – were on Tuesday granted bail by special narcotics court.

Special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act GB Gurao released them on a provisional cash bail of Rs 50,000 each. They have been restrained from leaving the country without the court’s permission and are also required to attend the Narcotic Control Bureau’s office on a specific day every month for the next six months.

Their advocate Taraq Sayed had sought bail for them on the grounds that their statements recorded by officers of NCB are not admissible as evidence in light of the recent apex court judgment where it held that statements given to officers of NCB among some other agencies are not admissible as evidence.

Arneja had been arrested on September 13 and Malhotra, two days later. The agency had claimed that Arneja is a peddler and had supplied contraband to high-profile clients through other co-accused in the case. Malhotra, a school-friend of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, the NCB claimed, had supplied drugs to late Rajput through his house manager and Showik.