Supreme Court's order a big relief for farmers, says Sharad Pawar

Hours after the Supreme Court put on hold 3 farm laws and formed a committee for talks, the former union agriculture minister and Naionalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar welcomed it. ‘’It is a big relief for farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue between the Central government and farmers will be initiated now, keeping the farmers interests and wellbeing in mind,’’ he noted.

Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted, ‘’ I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to stay farm laws. I thank the apex court. The Centre is insensitive towards the farmers. We have been demanding that all stakeholders should be taken into confidence.’’

Earlier, Pawar had accused the Centre of bulldozing three new farm laws without consulting states. He had taunted that agriculture cannot be run “sitting in Delhi” as it involves farmers toiling in distant villages. He was part of a delegation which recently met the President of India and sought repeal of the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital.