Super 30 to be exempted from GST in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The BJP-led government in Maharashtra on Tuesday decided to exempt the film Super 30 from the state goods and services tax (GST).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here earlier in the day, an official said.

Based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is known for preparing underprivileged students for entrance to IITs, Super 30 was released in cinemas on July 12.