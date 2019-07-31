Mumbai

Updated on

Super 30 to be exempted from GST in Maharashtra

By Agencies

Based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is known for preparing underprivileged students for entrance to IITs

Super 30
Super 30

Mumbai: The BJP-led government in Maharashtra on Tuesday decided to exempt the film Super 30 from the state goods and services tax (GST).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here earlier in the day, an official said.

Based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is known for preparing underprivileged students for entrance to IITs, Super 30 was released in cinemas on July 12.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in