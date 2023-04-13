 Sugar Mill Case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSugar Mill Case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Sugar Mill Case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Hasan Mushrif had filed an anticipatory bail plea in Bombay High Court to avoid arrest in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in sugar mill.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Hasan Mushrif | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim protectrion to former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in a money laundering case.

Hasan Mushrif had filed an anticipatory bail plea in Bombay High Court to avoid arrest. Today during the hearing, court asked ED to file reply. ED sought time to file a reply. The matter will be heard on April 27.

This is breaking news, further details awiated

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 foreigners swap boarding passes to travel to different countries; arrested

Mumbai: 2 foreigners swap boarding passes to travel to different countries; arrested

Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday for maintenance works

Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday for maintenance works

Sugar Mill Case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Sugar Mill Case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Navi Mumbai: PMC asks banks to disburse loan to street vendors

Navi Mumbai: PMC asks banks to disburse loan to street vendors

IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15

IIT Bombay suicide: Mumbai court extends accused Arman Khatri's remand till April 15