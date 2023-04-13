Sugar Mill Case: Bombay HC grants interim protection to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

Hasan Mushrif | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim protectrion to former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in a money laundering case.

Hasan Mushrif had filed an anticipatory bail plea in Bombay High Court to avoid arrest. Today during the hearing, court asked ED to file reply. ED sought time to file a reply. The matter will be heard on April 27.

This is breaking news, further details awiated