Sugar Mill Case: Hasan Mushrif seeks pre-arrest bail from Bombay HC

Hasan Mushrif | ANI

Senior NCP leader and former state minister Hasan Mushrif approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking pre-arrest bail in an alleged money laundering case related to farmers’ investments in a Kolhapur sugar factory of which his sons are directors.

Mushrif approached the HC after the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday. However, the special court had extended interim protection to Mushrif till April 14 to enable him to approach the high court.

His advocate mentioned the plea before the HC on Wednesday, which is likely to be heard thursday.

Special court had rejected Mushrif's anticipatory bail

The special court had rejected Mushrif’s pre-arrest plea on Tuesday observing that the NCP leader is “suppressing” facts and not letting the Enforcement Directorate reach the truth. The order stated that appeals were made to farmers to invest in the factory and Rs10,000 each was collected from them, but no share certificate was given to anyone.

The court said the same was diverted into many companies in the name of Mushrif’s three sons and said these clearly indicate criminal activity.

Special Judge MG Deshpande said any order granting interim protection would certainly hamper and interfere with the ED investigation.