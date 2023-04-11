Sugar Mill Case: Special court rejects Hasan Mushrif’s anticipatory bail plea

ANI

A special court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in connection with a money laundering case concerning a Kolhapur sugar factory.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court reserved its order on the application of Mushrif seeking protection from arrest in a money laundering offence being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a Kolhapur sugar factory M/s. Sar Senapati Santaji Sugar Ghorpade Sugar Factory Limited (SSGSFL), of which his sons are directors.

ED alleges he cheated farmers of ₹37 Cr

The ED, in its response to his plea, had alleged that he had cheated farmers of ₹37 crores by luring them with shares and instead used the money for expanding his sugar business. It had also alleged that he misused his position as chairman of the Kolhapur District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC) in sanctioning loans to entities linked with him.

Read Also Maharashtra Sugar Mill Case: ED raids Pune businessmen connected to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif