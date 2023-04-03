 Maharashtra Sugar Mill Case: ED raids Pune businessmen connected to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif
The central probe agency raided nine locations within the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
Pune: On Monday morning, Enforcement Directorate raided Pune businessmen who are related to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in connection with the Kolhapur sugar mill irregularities case.

The central probe agency raided nine locations within the city and the operation began early in the morning. The raids were carried out at Hadapsarla, Ganesh Peth, Prabhat Road, Sinhgad road etc.

According to TV reports, premises of businessmen Vivek Gawahane, Chandrakant Gaikwad, Sanadi Lekhapal and Jayesh Dudhdiya's offices and residences were raided by ED officials, stated a Loksatta report.

Last month, ED raided Gaikwad's office and recovered some documents and had interrogated the businessman.

ED probe in sugar mill case

The ED is conducting a money-laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the operation Sir Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Mill. Mushrif's three sons are associated with the sugar mill.

The agency had claimed suspicious transactions from two companies “without having a substantial business” to the factory.

Mushrif was recently questioned by the agency in connection with its money-laundering probe linked to a cheating case registered by the Kolhapur police.

