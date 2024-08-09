Sufi Board Wants Waqf To Be Transferred To Home Department For Protecting Properties Against Encroachments |

Mumbai: Even as Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 and proposed sending it to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) after opposition parties objected to its provision, one major group representing Sufi Muslims has supported the bill.

Mansoor Khan, National President of the Sufi Islamic Board, said they had sent recommendations to the Government of India, including the idea that the Waqf Act should be removed from the jurisdiction of the Minority Ministry and brought under the Home Ministry.

"This is because the Minority Ministry neither prevents encroachments nor takes any action against them as it lacks the necessary powers. My recommendation was that if the Home Ministry or any other ministry with prosecution powers takes it under its wing, we can get rid of the illegal encroachments on Waqf properties that have been there for 70 years," said Khan

Khan said that the law did not concern just Muslims but members of other religious groups as the Islamic concept defined by Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, emphasises the rights of neighbors. "He taught us to take care of one's neighbors. If we look at it this way, these properties intended for public welfare should be used for the benefit of all humanity." Sufi is a sect of Islam that incorporates worship at tombs of saints, singing, and rituals. They claim to form a majority of the population.

According to Khan, if the Home Ministry or the state administration takes charge of Waqf properties, the police and District Collector can take action against encroachments, ensuring that the properties are not illegally occupied in the future.

The amended bill provides for a recomposition of the Central Waqf Council and the state Waqf boards to ensure the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board for Shia subjects like Bohras and Agakhanis. Currently, only the mainstream Shia community has Waqf boards in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Significantly, the bill omits section 40 which relates to the powers of the Waqf board to decide if a property is Waqf. There have been allegations that land and properties have been arbitrarily declared Waqf.

Members of the opposition have criticised the provisions in the bill. AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi said, "This Bill has been brought on the basis of the government's hatred for the Muslim community and to reward those who have encroached upon Waqf properties. To say that it has been sent to JPC is fine, but it is no such success."

However, the Sufi Islamic Board said they will not oppose the bill. "As we mentioned, it is being done for Muslim welfare. Tell us one thing that the Waqf Board has achieved for Muslims in the past 70 years. The BJP is a political party, just like Congress, and everyone has their own opinion. What does voting for the BJP or any other party matter in this?" asked Khan.