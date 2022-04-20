Subhash Chand Gupta appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd.

Subhash Chand Gupta Wednesday (April 20) took over the charge of Chairman and Managing Director, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVCL) on the forenoon of 20th April 2022.

Prior to joining MRVC, he was Director (Way & Works) of the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. Gupta is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer with Masters of Technology (Soil Mechanics & Foundation Engineering) from IIT Delhi.

Gupta has experience in planning, monitoring and management of major Rail Infrastructure projects with more than 30 years of working experience in Rail infrastructure in different roles. Under his command, he has executed mega projects like Dedicated Freight Corridor, Udhampur Shrinagar Baramulla Rail Link Project, etc.

He Gupta has played a key role in the Maintenance and Renewal of Civil Engineering Infrastructure (e.g. track, bridge, building, stations, etc.) as well as the Maintenance and Operation of track maintenance and track renewal machines over Indian Railways.

Gupta has imparted training to Indian Railway Civil Engineering Officers and Officials of Public Sector Undertakings / Private Sector, in the field of Railway Engineering.

He has extensively worked in the preparation, invitation, evaluation and management of various types of tenders, including item rate tenders, Design & Build tenders, Project Management Consultancy tenders, etc.

ALSO READ IIT Mandi, Durham University to probe climate risk in railway embankments

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:30 PM IST