Study finds 21 species of Gobiid fishes in mangrove and estuarine habitats of Maharashtra

A total of 21 species of Gobioid (Gobiid) fishes has been recorded in a study carried out by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to find out the diversity and distribution of Gobiid fishes in the mangrove and estuarine areas of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Forest Dept’s Mangrove Foundation had commissioned a research project to BNHS.

During the study, 25 sites were surveyed comprising habitats such as small to large creeks, mudflats, mangroves and related habitats. Some of the major creeks surveyed were Thane Creek, Panvel, Dharamtar, Kundalika, Savitri, Anjarle, Dabhol, Jaigad, Kajali, Vaghotan and Karali creeks and also several other small estuarine drainages were studied.

This study has generated the first baseline information on Gobiid fish diversity along the coastline of Maharashtra thus filling a major knowledge gap for a category of fishes that comprise a major component of fish diversity in the mangrove ecosystem.

The study provided 7 new records of species that have been recorded for the first time from the west coast of India. Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell said, “This is the first time such an extensive study on Gobiid fish has been undertaken and it has allowed us to understand the diversity and distribution of these fishes across the major mangrove and estuarine areas of Maharashtra. I am sure that this knowledge will help us in understanding our mangrove ecosystem in a better way and assist in its conservation”.

The Gobiid fish is locally known among fishermen in Maharashtra as Nivati and a few of the varieties are sold in the market.

Unmesh Katwate, Fish Scientist at BNHS who led the study said that Goby fishes are an iconic group of fishes, that is extremely hard or impossible to identify in the field based on what they look like [morphological features] as most of the species look superficially similar. “This new study using an integrative taxonomic approach has brought the first information on gobioid fish fauna along the coast of Maharashtra and has highlighted the true diversity of these charismatic groups of mangrove fishes. This new study will help us in delineating important goby fish areas and help prioritise conservation initiatives for mangrove biodiversity”, said.

A senior marine biologist says that the Gobiid fishes are present in coastal areas in India for a long time. However, for the first time, a detailed study has been conducted. He added that Gobiid fishes are generally found in creeks nearby mangroves. “Its presence shows that the ecosystem near mangroves is favourable. The habitat of Gobiid fish is possible only if mangrove grows,” said the biologist.