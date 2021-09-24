Students share their fears and excitement as Maharashtra set to reopen schools from October 4

Schools are all set to reopen across Maharashtra from October 4, the state government said on Friday.

"All the schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. Physical classes for standards 8th to 12th would resume everywhere in urban areas, she added. Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases. Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas.

"Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend," the minister added. As per a survey conducted by the school education department, more than 70 per cent parents favoured reopening of schools, Gaikwad said.

Talking to the FPJ, students shared their anxiety and excitement as schools are set to resume after the longest time due to pandemic.

Joshua Jansen from Dominic Savio Vidyalaya said, “I’m bored of spending my days at home without anything to do. I’m really glad schools are opening because there’s at least something productive and fun happening while I’m there unlike now. I miss my classroom and especially my lunch breaks when we would sit together and talk about the previous day’s match”.

Alisha Khan, a 9th grade student said “I can't wait to go back to school. I have missed it so much. Online classes don't really help much, and learning in classrooms is a whole different feeling. I have difficulty focusing while studying online. Being able to interact with the teachers in person is something I've really missed out on. Cannot wait to meet my friends”.



“I really don’t mind staying at home but I would say it’s high time kids of my age get back to school. We are missing out on so much that cannot be achieved anywhere else but in classrooms. I’m happy that I can finally prepare to go to school!”, said Vedant Sharma a 11th grader from Ghatkopar.

Naomi D’Souza, a 10th grader from Thane said, “It will be hard to get used to meeting so many faces and talking to people again. I’ve gotten used to enjoying my own company, so I’m a little worried how I’ll be able to deal with such a big change all of a sudden. But I’m definitely looking forward to going to school, as I miss learning in classrooms, roaming around the corridors during break times with my friends”.



Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 06:40 PM IST