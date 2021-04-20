Mumbai: Students relieved after CISCE cancels ICSE Class 10 exams

Students of Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board are relieved after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday announced cancellation of board exams due to Covid-19 surge. Students of Class 10 ICSE board will be provided with results based on a fair and unbiased criterion devised by the Council.

The CISCE released a notice dated April 19, 2021 to all principals of affiliated schools stating, "Given the present worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to cancel the ICSE Class 10 board examinations. The safety and well-being of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

Further, the CISCE stated: "The criterion on which basis the results will be declared for Class 10 ICSE students and the date of result declaration will be announced by the CISCE later."

Students of Class 10 ICSE board exams said they are relieved with the decision. A student said, "I am relieved because I was too scared to step out when Covid-19 cases are rising every day." While, Manjula Shreehan, a parent of an ICSE student said, "I am glad ICSE board exams are cancelled because I was fearful of allowing my child to appear for exams amidst the pandemic situation."

The Council clarified that Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board exams have been deferred. They will be conducted at a later date after the pandemic situation is reviewed in the first week of June 2021.

Further, the CISCE has directed all affiliated schools to begin the admission process for Class 11 and prepare a schedule to begin online classes at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus for Class 11.