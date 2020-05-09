Students rejoice as exams are cancelled; Final Year pupils to study in lockdown

Students are rejoicing as they have been promoted to the next academic year as per the decisions announced on Friday by Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra.

Amidst the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students of Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), diploma, PhD and higher education programmes were eagerly waiting for a decision regarding their exams. Wakhar Zaid, a second-year (SY) medical student, said, "I am glad on being promoted without the need to appear for any exam. Cancelling exams is an important decision as it prevents the gathering of a large number of students."

All students will be given attendance for 45 days spent in lockdown. Samant said, "Students will be promoted based on their performance in the previous semester and the current year. While, only final year students will have to appear for their final semester exams from July 1 to 31, 2020."

Final year exams are important as it decides our future prospects for higher studies, said Nandini Shah, a final year engineering student. Shah said, "Our final year scores determine our admissions for further studies. Our study abroad plans depend on our final scores. It is good that the state has not cancelled our final exams."

"Start studying" claimed Samant stating, "Students should use this lockdown time to study and prepare for final year exams. As per the COVID-19 situation, if need be, exams might be conducted in two hours instead of three or, the 100 mark paper might be brought down to a 50 mark exam. Students should not panic as there will be no academic loss."

Students and parents who have any queries, doubts or issues related to exams can approach their respective universities and colleges. The state has informed all universities and colleges to set up Counselling centres, redressal cell and Helpline for students.