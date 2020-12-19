Students, activists, citizen forum members protest against farm laws at Dadar

Mumbai: Students, activists and citizen forum members came together at Kotwal Garden, Dadar (West), on Saturday afternoon showing support to the agitating farmers protesting the controversial farm bills.

The protesters came under the banner 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' which was instrumental in leading the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Mumbai last year. Activist Feroze Mithiborewala, who led the demonstration told FPJ that the protest was called to counter the government's propaganda against the farmers.

"If the bill is good for farmers then why not a single stake holder was present when the bill was drafted, the bill is flawed in totality and our demand is to repeal it immediately" Mithiborewala said.

Furthermore he stated that holding protest demonstrations at urban centres of the country is important as the bill is connected to every Indian.

Activists present at the demonstration also mentioned that the continous protest demonstrations will be held in different parts of the city unless the farm bills are repealed.

"Our movement has just begun and this will continue unless the farmers get justice, with time, the number of protests will also increase as we want to make this a people's movement," activist Amole Madame, who was present at the rally told FPJ.

Meanwhile, farmers from Maharashtra has planned a vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai on December 21 in protest of the farm bills. Farmers from 20 districts of Maharashtra will gather at Nashik and march to Delhi in two wheelers.

On December 22, 500 Kisan organisations will holding a massive rally in Mumbai from the Collector's office at Bandra to the Reliance headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).