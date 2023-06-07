Striking The Right Note: Satara prison takes musical route to reform inmates | representational picture/ Pixabay

Inmates of Satara District Prison will be able to play musical instruments and sing bhajans and ghazals thanks to an innovative initiative by jail authorities to reform prisoners. The authorities have bought instruments such as harmonium, tabla and dholak through a Mumbai-based NGO for its 344 male and 12 female inmates.

“We are taking several steps for reformation of inmates. We are trying to give them other facilities such as televisions with free-to-air channels, for entertainment,” Superintendent of Satara District Prison Shamkant Shedge said.

“Our main intention is that these people should not get involved in any criminal activity within the prison. Every morning we have bhajans and spiritual songs played in the jail to begin the day on a positive note,” he said.

Music known to bring down stress levels

Some of the inmates sing bhajans and also know how to play musical instruments, the officer said.

“If a person stays in a peaceful atmosphere, then he/she does not get evil thoughts in mind and their focus moves from negative towards positive things. Music also brings down stress levels. We have a long time association with a Mumbai-based NGO, which holds medical camps for skin diseases and eye check-ups in our jail. We gave them a written request, asking for musical instruments for the welfare of the inmates. The NGO provided the instruments to us recently. It also gives a strong message to the prisoners that there are people in the society who are willing to think about them and help them,” he said.

According to the officials, the inmates can also play games inside the jail. “We will also organise competition and music sessions for theinmates so that their talent is recognised and appreciated. At least 10-12 inmates know to play instruments and some even sing well. Some of our jail guards also sing,” Shedge said.