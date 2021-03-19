'Strict measures if rules aren't followed': As Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally reaches record high, CM Uddhav Thackeray sounds warning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday once again said that the government will be forced to impose strict measures if the citizens fail to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Thackeray's warning comes after the state on Thursday recorded a massive spike in its daily COVID-19 numbers. 25,833 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic.

Uddhav said the number of cases had increased in September also, but now "we have the vaccine as a shield". He urged the citizens to get vaccinated and against the virus without fear.

"Number of COVID19 patients had increased in Sept 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future," news agency ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.