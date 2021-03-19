'Strict measures if rules aren't followed': As Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally reaches record high, CM Uddhav Thackeray sounds warning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday once again said that the government will be forced to impose strict measures if the citizens fail to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.
Thackeray's warning comes after the state on Thursday recorded a massive spike in its daily COVID-19 numbers. 25,833 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic.
Uddhav said the number of cases had increased in September also, but now "we have the vaccine as a shield". He urged the citizens to get vaccinated and against the virus without fear.
"Number of COVID19 patients had increased in Sept 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future," news agency ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Friday imposed restrictions on drama theatres and auditoriums in the state, asking them to operate only at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31.
Similarly, private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity, a government notification said.
In case of government and semi-government offices, the head of the office will take a decision regarding the staff attendance and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
As per the notification, drama halls and auditoriums will not be used for religious, political, cultural and social gatherings.
If the order is violated, the drama theatres and auditoriums concerned will have to remain closed for a period until the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the central government, it said.
Violations shall attract penalties under the law for the owner of the premises.