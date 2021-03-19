Maharashtra: Pvt offices except health and essential services to function at 50%; manufacturing sector to function with full capacity

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has issued new orders. As per the new rules, all private offices except those related to health and essential services will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity, while the manufacturing sector can function with full capacity till March 31.

The order also stated that drama theatres and auditoriums will be allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

MVA government has also asked the department and office chiefs to decide on the capacity of staff for the functioning of government and semi-government department offices amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Here's the list of new rules: