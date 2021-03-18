Whattt! Maharashtra records 25,833 COVID-19 cases, highest since beginning of pandemic

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, 25,833 new cases were reported on Thursday (March 18) in Maharashtra. This is the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest single-day surge was 24,886, which was reported on September 11.

Besides, 58 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,138. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.22%.

12,764 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,75,565. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.79%.

Currently, 8,13,211 people are in home quarantine and 7,079 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 1,66,353.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 5190 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4517 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 5583 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 174 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2225, Latur circle 1322, Akola circle 2299, and Nagpur circle recorded 4523 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.