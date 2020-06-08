Stranded migrant worker holds PM Modi responsible for his condition

Even as the Maharashtra government claims it has no more demand from migrant workers for special Shramik trains, there are many still waiting eagerly to return to their native place. However, since such trains are no more running many a workers are left in the lurch.

One such worker - Sayan Mali (27), is stranded in Andheri and wants to go back to his hometown - Nadia, West Bengal. He blames prime minister Narendra Modi for his present condition as he did not give enough time for migrant workers like him to go back home and declared lockdown in a 'haste' he alleges.

To return to his home in Durga Nagar, Nadia - Mali, who works in a garment shop, had filled in the mandatory application and submitted it to the Andheri police but he is yet to get a call.

"I am told that there are no more Shramik trains. So, I have no other option but to wait for some more time, at least till such trains resume," says Mali, who is living in a small shop from March,when the lockdown was announced.

"I am living on the mercy of my shop owner, who feeds me and has allowed me to live in his shop. I have no money with me at present and I am clueless as to by when would I be able to meet my old parents, who are tensed for my health," Mali told FPJ.

According to Mali, he initially made several rounds at various police stations to submit the form but all efforts in vain. "There has been no call from the police, approving my application. The last time I went to them, I was told to speak to Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal since she isn't allowing migrants to enter the state," Mali said.

"This came as a shocker for me as I seriously never thought that Banerjee would disallow the sons of Kolkata to enter the state," Mali said.

Now since the lockdown has been eased and some passenger trains are scheduled to run, Mali has some hopes to go back to his ailing parents.

"I went thrice to the ticket window seeking a ticket for Kolkata but I am told that there is no confirm ticket. I was told to book a ticket under the VIP quota," Mali said, adding, "I fail to understand from where would I bring money to book tickets under this quota?"

Apart from authorities, touts too have been a headache for migrant workers. "Some persons had approached me seeking extra money to get a confirmed ticket. One man sought Rs 1,400 while another demanded an amount of Rs 2,000 for a confirned ticket. But I have no money to even buy poison and end my life," Mali said.

As per Mali, PM Modi is the only person to be blamed for his present condition. "The PM declared lockdown in a haste. He could have waited and given a window of at least a week so that lakhs of migrants like me, could have taken trains to home. But no, he only gave us four hours and thats it. It appears, he ignored the migrants in totality," Mali claimed.

"Had the PM given a reasonable time before declaring a total lockdown, many lives could have been saved as several migrants died either on Shramik trains or while walking back home," Mali lamented.