'Stones will be answered with stones, swords with swords': Raj Thackeray warns of 'befitting reply' to rallies against CAA, NRC

Extending his support to the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday warned of giving a "befitting reply" to rallies being held against the CAA and the NRC.

In the afternoon, the MNS took out a huge march from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan in south Mumbai demanding eviction of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators from the country. The morcha was culminated at Azad Maidan.

Addressing the gathering of thousands of MNS activists at the Maidan, Thackeray said, "henceforth a stone will be answered with a stone and a sword with a sword".

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief himself joined the "mahamorcha" (mega march) on foot from Hindu Gymkhana to Metro Junction, a distance of about one km. His wife Sharmila and son Amit also participated in the programme.

"Today, anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests were given a befitting reply with this protest rally of the MNS. But let me warn you, next time morchas will be answered with morchas. And if you continue with your drama, stones will be answered with stones and swords with swords," he said.