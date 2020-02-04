‘Leave or you will be driven out MNS style’: Raj Thackeray’s party’s poster threatens ‘Bangladeshis’

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1224500666925608960When Thackeray had launched his party in 2006, the party’s flag was saffron, blue and green, which was to indicate MNS’ support for Hindus, Dalits and Muslims.

Observers had noted that the removal of blue and green from the flag and the domination of saffron in the new flag is an indication that MNS may adopt a more aggressive Hindutva stand and form an alliance with BJP in Maharashtra.

Thackeray's timing to go saffron comes when Shiv Sena, which joined hands with NCP and Congress to form government in the state, is no longer an ardent advocate of Hindutva. Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi in the common minimum programme has clearly said that it is committed to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The Shiv Sena, from which Raj carved out his own party, is known for its Hindutva ideology. But the Uddhav Thackeray-led party did a radical about-turn last year when it ditched the BJP and formed government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the NCP.

In a veiled dig at Uddhav, his estranged cousin, Raj had said, "I don't change the colour of my party to form the government."