Stockbrokers Scam Case: Ex-MLA Krishna Hegde Meets EOW Joint Commissioner Nishith Mishra

Ex-MLA and Deputy Leader, Spokesperson of Shiv Sena Krishna Hegde met Joint Commissioner Mr Nishith Mishra last week in connection with the Bliss Consultants Rs 1000 crore stockbroker scam case. The stockbrokers Ashesh Mehta and Shivangi Lad Mehta have been untraceable for the last three months after disappearing with over Rs 1000 plus crores of public money.

Hegde has submitted more details to the EOW during his meeting with the Joint CP Mr Nishith who also called his officers and directed the next course of action. The EOW is now investigating the case after initial FIR registered by Hegde at Amboli Police Station.

Already Rs 165 crores of public money lying in the account of Bliss Consultants has been freezed due to prompt action by the Mumbai Police after the FIR was lodged. Rs 160 cr in Kotak Bank and Rs 5 cr in Zerodha Trading. Joint Commissioner Mr Nishith Mishra has assured of prompt and speedy action.

“I cannot divulge all details now. The main objective is to give justice to the almost 4000 investors who have lost money with the scamsters and help them recover thier hard earned money. All is being to safeguard thier money but the investors need to come immediately on Police records and register thier complaints and FIRs across the country or with the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police “ said Krishna Hegde.

“A look-out notice is already issued on the couple thanks to the intervention of Hon CM Shri Eknath Shinde ji. I have again met and briefed the Hon CM on Saturday of my meeting with EOW officers” added Hegde. Hegde also asked all the investors not to keep speculating and waste time and come on record on the police records and file their complaints and FIRs if they want to recover thier money.

“This couple and thier accomplices have caused grief and suffering to over 4000 investors who have lost thier hard earned money and savings due to this Ponzi scheme. In the past 3 months victims of 2 other Ponzi schemes have also approached me, it is in thier own safety that people do not invest in such schemes who assure these high rates of interest without security” said Hegde.