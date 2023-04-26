Mumbai stockbroker dies by suicide after killing daughter; blames wife in suicide note | Representative Image

Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide

Mumbai: A Lalbaug resident died by suicide after hanging his 11-year-old daughter at their residence. The incident happened on Tuesday.

According to a report in Times of India, the 42-year-old man, identified as Bhupesh Pawar, was a stockbroker and had a troubled relationship with his wife. He in his suicide note blamed that he was pushed to take this extreme step because of his wife and parents-in-law.

Heated argument between couple

The couple on the morning of the incident had a heated argument. The police told TOI that the couple, around 9.30 am had a fight after which Pawar's wife, Bhagyashree, left for work.

Around 11.30 am, she tried calling her daughter Arrah and also her husband but either of them did not pick her calls. She went back home but no one answered.

That's when she called the cops and they broke the lock and entered their home. Upon entering, they found the father-daughter duo's bodies hanging.

They were taken to KEM hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Case of murder, abetment to suicide

The Mumbai police had initially filed a case of accidental death. After they spotted the suicide note dated April 20, they registered two cases--one of murder and the other of abetment to suicide.

Had been mulling over killing self

The suicide note stated that Pawar had been mulling over dying by suicide for a very long time. He also mentioned that the note be considered as his will and that his bank balance and home be given to his younger brother.

The suicide note, according to the report, was sent for handwriting verification.

ACP Kalpana Gadekar was quoted saying that they are studying the suicide note.

Constant bickering between the couple

The cops were quoted saying that Pawar and Bhagyashree, who had been married for 12 years, often had arguments over trivial issues and they had suspicions on each other's character.

Pawar also disliked his wife working part-time as a data entry operator.

The couple had recently mended their ways after a big fight; Bhagyashree had left to live with her parents but returned after both families' intervention.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines