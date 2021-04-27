'Steam Liya Kya': BJP corporator, NGO come up with special drive to fight COVID-19 in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic raging in the country, a non-government organisation Vaanya Foundation and Sindhu Education Society has come ahead with a unique method of fighting the infection through a campaign 'STEAM LIYA KYA'.

The one-week campaign has started on April 25, 2021, and will last till May 1, 2021. Rekha Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party, Corporator and founder of Vaanya foundation, started the initiative in collaboration with Sindhi Education Society. The initiative will be joined by 50 schools and colleges of Ulhasnagar and different non-government organisations.

"We have successfully created awareness about how steam inhalation can benefit us in fighting coronavirus. The highlight of the campaign is that each day different spice steam like tulsi, neem, lemon, ginger, etc. are being promoted. The benefits of inhalation of steam with each spice is being explained to the masses through social media," added Thakur saying instead of buying a new steamer we came up with a homemade steamer appealing masses to stay home and break the chain. "A special pipeline structure connected with cooker has been assembled in such a way. At a time 3 people can take steam. Steamers are being distributed to auto drivers, police, and other frontline warriors," she added.

The campaign is launched keeping in mind the increasing cases of patients having breathing problems and shortage of oxygen. "The campaign is joined by a group of 50 schools and colleges including teachers, students and parents. With different NGOs coming up. We ask people to send a video of the steaming and upload it on our site to encourage others. We already started receiving 25 to 50 videos per day," she added.

On the last day of this campaign, all participants will commit to continue the inhalation of steam till the pandemic lasts in their city.

Sarita Khanchandani, an environmentalist and founder of Hirali foundation said, "Being an environmentalist we always support nature. Nature has its own divine natural healing power. Thus it goes without saying to support the steaming initiative. Since hot steam inhalation will definitely help in combating Covid virus. So, a mantra of prevention is better than cure qualifies fully."