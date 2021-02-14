Statue of Unity in Kevadiya emerges as big tourist destination

Goa, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Saputara are now passé as India has now got a new tourist attraction in the form of the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue which is located 420 kilometres away from Mumbai in Kevadiya, Narmada district, Gujarat. Kevadiya is no longer a small place in a remote area in Gujarat. It has now emerged as one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. More than 50 lakh visitors have come to see the Statue of Unity after it was dedicated to the nation.

As of February 2, more than 3,000 passengers from Mumbai have travelled to Kevadiya since the train started on January 17.

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new station building in Kevadiya which is the first green station. He also flagged off eight special trains leaving Kevadiya from Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

The Statue of Unity —dedicated to Sardar Vallabhai Patel— is the world’s tallest statue with a height of 182 metres. Besides the Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Zarwani waterfalls, several tourist attractions have been built in the seven kilometre area around the statue, such as valley of flowers, the cactus garden, dinosaur park, the jungle safari, tribal museum, Ekta cruise and India’s first commercial seaplane service.

Vistadome coach

Out of the eight trains, the Janshatabdi Express from Ahmedabad has a Vistadome coach, which is gaining a lot of attention. Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, Western Railway said the Vistadome coach in the Janshatabdi Express has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is for the first time that the Vistadome coach has been made on the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) platform, made for passenger coaches for trains in India.