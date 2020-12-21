Station manager makes commuters journey clean and beautiful

After beautifying King Circle station with paintings and a garden it’s then station manager SN Sinha has now undertaken a similar initiative at Sewri railway station as well, within 10 months of taking over as the manager's role. While giving the station a makeover, Sinha has given a fresh look to it and all this has done with social help and money from his own pocket.

"The railway stations, where most of the Mumbaikar's journey begins, if it is clean and beautiful then certainly their day will start on a more positive note," said Sinha who beautified the station on his own money and with the help of his staff and NGOs who lent a helping hand as well. The NGO provided paint worth over Rs 1 lakh and around 30 flower pots, while the rest of the expenditure was taken care of by Sinha himself.

Sinha took charge of the station in February, however, due to the crisis situation during the pandemic he could not do much. And actual work for beautifying the station only started in September. Sinha who was previously incharge of King Circle station had given a similar makeover during his seven years stint there and decided to repeat the same at Sewri as well.

With the help of his cleaning staff, he first cleaned the entire station premises. A few NGO's who helped Sinha previously provided the paint for the makeover. Sinha then used the services of all those staff who were good at the drawing for the beautification work, this helped him to save some money. They painted the station's walls with beautiful images, a few of them delivering public messages on maintaining hygiene and so on.

Our aim is to make the station's environment pleasant and make it more beautiful with zero spitting marks and we think that we are almost there, added Sinha.

Giving credit to Sinha, Shivaji Sutar chief public Relations officer of Central Railway said, "Sinha is a dedicated station manager and has done a commendable job of beautifying both the stations and set an example of clean station."