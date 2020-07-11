States prisons witness sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: A sharp rise of Covid-19 cases has been reported in Nagpur Central Prison taking the total number of positive cases across Maharashtra's prison over 750. Till July 7 the count was around 500. The prison department has reported four deaths so far.

As per the latest figures provided by the jail authorities, as many as 596 inmates and 167 prison staff have been tested positive for COVID19. Out of the positive cases, 281 inmates and 93 prison staff have recovered from the disease so far.

Among the worst affected, Nagpur Central Prison tops the tally with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff contracted the disease so far. Till July 3, the number of inmates infected with the virus was mere 11 and 53 of the jail staff contracted the virus, however, the recent tests which were carried in following days proved the outbreak of virus among the inmates was even worst.

In the list, Mumbai's Arthur Road prison comes second with 181 inmates and 45 jail staff tested positive for the coronavirus so far. Out of 181 positive cases, 177 inmates have been recovered so far while 39 out of 45 jail staff who were infected with the virus have been recovered.

The Maharashtra prison department recorded four deaths due to COVID19 so far, two from Taloja prison and one each from Yerwada and Dhule District prison have succumbed to COVID19.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the state prison department has decided to release inmates. "As of now, we have released 10,200 prisoners, which includes 7829 were released on recommendation of High-Power Committee while 2371 were released on emergency parole. About 26121 prisoners currently lodged in jails", said a jail official.