State reports third-highest prisoners’ death in 2019: NCRB

The state of Maharashtra came third in prisoners deaths in the country in 2019. The state is behind Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the death of inmates. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released its 'Prison Statics India 2019' report last week. As per the report in 2019, the state had reported 132 inmates’ deaths while the Uttar Pradesh reported 422 deaths of inmates and Madhya Pradesh reported 162 deaths of inmates.

Out of the 132 prisoners death in 2019 reported in Maharashtra, 121 died of natural causes while 11 died of unnaturally of them 4 committed suicide while one inmate was allegedly murdered by other inmates. One other inmate died of accidental death while five others died due to other reasons started in the report.

Last year, no inmates in the state prisons died of ageing, all those who died of natural death were due to some illness. As per the report 41 prisoners had died due to heart ailments while 11 inmates died of lung related issues. Nine other inmates died in 2019 due to TB.

Seven died of kidney-related issues while six other died due to liver diseases. Cancer and HIV claimed five inmates lives each while four inmates died of paralysis in 2019, stated in the report.

Across the country 1775 prisoners have died in 2019 in prisons across the country of them 1544 died of natural causes.