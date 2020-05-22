State officials transferred despite pandemic

While the administration is busy fighting against COVID-19, the Urban Development Department, instead of boosting the morale of such officers, is transferring them amidst the pandemic. The state government has suddenly transferred the municipal commissioners of Ulhasnagar , Panvel and Parbhani.

The state government’s Urban Development Department, headed by minister Eknath Shinde, issued a transfer order late on Tuesday night, where three MCs and three additional MCs were transferred. The orders were issued citing the fight against COVID-19 and the necessary steps taken for it.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, who joined the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation just a year before, has been transferred to the Panvel Municipal Corporation as its commissioner. Ganesh Deshmukh, who was heading the Panvel Municipal Corporation, was transferred to the Thane Municipal Corporation as the additional municipal commissioner (AMC). Sameer Unhale, who was an AMC in Thane, has been transferred as the new commissioner of Ulhasnagar. Both municipal corporations are important as they border the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Ramesh Pawar, the commissioner of Parbhani Municipal Corporation, has been transferred as the deputy director of Urban Development Directorate (UDD). Devidas Pawar, who was the AMC in UDD will now replace Ramesh Pawar in Parbhani.

Sanjay Herwade, who was an AMC in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, has been transferred as the AMC in the Thane Municipal Corporation. Rajendra Ahirwar, who was an AMC in TMC, has been sent back to his parent department of revenue and his deputation. Ulhas Nagar, Panvel, Thane all are in the red zone. If these officers are doing a good job, why are they being transferred in the midst of a war is the question being asked by the administration.

Ten days ago, the chief officers of Ambernath Municipal Council and Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council were transferred.