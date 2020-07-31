State forest department finds evidence of multiple tigers in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

In a breakthrough for tiger conservation, the state forest department has found evidence of multiple tigers in the Sahyadri tiger reserve (STR). Tiger presence has also been detected in the Koyna area, which lacks adequate herbivores and covers a difficult terrain, which makes it an inhospitable habitat for these large carnivores.

“There was no direct sighting of tigers. But, scats likely to be those of two to three tigers were found in the Koyna wildlife sanctuary and Chandoli national park,” said Satyajit Gujar, chief conservator of forests and field director of the STR. These scats were analysed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). The Koyna area has undergrowth, and an undulating and hilly terrain that makes it tough for tigers to chase and catch herbivores.

Camera trap images of a tiger were captured first at the Chandoli national park in May 2018 and later, in the Radhanagari wildlife sanctuary in May 2019. These were the first direct sightings of tigers in the landscape.