Staring at empty coffers amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation continues with multi-crore beautification project

With revenue generation hitting rock bottom owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), like various other civic bodies, is staring at a huge financial crisis.

However instead of initiating austerity measures and trimming expenses in view of the imminent upcoming economic crisis, the civic administration has continued with its extravagant spending amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The MBMC’s public works wing has doled out work orders for the beautification of the east and west side of the Bhayandar railway station with an estimated price tag of Rs. 1.55 and Rs.8.22 crore respectively.

Apart from limited space in front of the railway station premises, the approach roads are also congested and narrow, which causes a problem for pedestrians as well as motorists who find it difficult to drive. The presence of auto-rickshaw and bus stands further adds to the congestion woes.