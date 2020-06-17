Staring at empty coffers amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation continues with multi-crore beautification project

With revenue generation hitting rock bottom owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), like various other civic bodies, is staring at a huge financial crisis.
However instead of initiating austerity measures and trimming expenses in view of the imminent upcoming economic crisis, the civic administration has continued with its extravagant spending amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The MBMC’s public works wing has doled out work orders for the beautification of the east and west side of the Bhayandar railway station with an estimated price tag of Rs. 1.55 and Rs.8.22 crore respectively.
Apart from limited space in front of the railway station premises, the approach roads are also congested and narrow, which causes a problem for pedestrians as well as motorists who find it difficult to drive. The presence of auto-rickshaw and bus stands further adds to the congestion woes.
“After securing mandated permissions from all concerned agencies including railways, followed by nod from the general body, the beautification project was approved. All this was well before the pandemic broke out. So it was wrong to say that the MBMC was splurging,” said a senior officer requesting anonymity.
In 2017, the MBMC had demolished old structures under the garb of road-widening, but now that space is being gobbled due to the upcoming beautification project.
It has been alleged that stiff resistance from the central government’s salt department – which claims ownership over the land parcel – was also ignored by the MBMC.
“The main thrust of the civic administration should be to utilise funds on important works in this coronavirus regime. Ornamental projects can be kept on hold until the crisis is over,” suggested a citizen.
The High Court has incidentally restrained hawking activities within 150 meters of railway stations.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)