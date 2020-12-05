Stan Swamy given straw, sipper by Taloja jail authorities, confirms lawyer

83-year-old tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy's request to the prison authorities to provide him with a straw and sipper has finally been granted by the Taloja jail authorities.

On Friday, Swami's advocate Sharif Shaikh told special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar that Swamy has been provided with straw and sipper and winter clothes by the jail authorities, PTI reported.

The activist sufferers from Parkinson's disease. He was arrested by NIA last month from Ranchi, Jharkhand in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case and has been lodged in Taloja jail.

Last month, Swamy had filed an application seeking the NIA to return the straw and sipper allegedly seized from him at the time of his arrest.

The NIA, however, told the court last month that it had not seized a straw and sipper from Swamy and hence there was no question of returning those items to him.

The NIA added, “Nearly after a month on November 6, Swamy filed an application in the NIA court at Mumbai for getting back his straw and sipper, (which he falsely claimed to have been kept by NIA).”

Swamy had then filed an application seeking a direction to the jail authorities to provide him with a straw and sipper and winter clothes.

Swamy had also filed a bail plea on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the court had sought a report from the Taloja prison on his health condition.

On Friday, the jail authorities told the court that they need time to submit the report, following which court posted the matter for further hearing on December 10.

The court said it would also hear the three new applications filed by Swamy on December 10.

(With inputs from PTI)