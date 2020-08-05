Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Forensic auditor roped in, Bihar Police record flatmate’s statement

Mumbai Police, who are probing the suicide of the Sushant Singh Rajput, have roped in forensic auditor to examine the late actor's financial transactions after his father had accused Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning Rs. 15 crore in an FIR lodged at Patna.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have recorded the statement of Rajput's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, who had emailed a statement to Mumbai Police, claiming that he was pressured by the actor's family to give a false statement against Chakraborty.

Amid allegations that Chakraborty had siphoned off Rajput's money, which was allegedly foreseen by Mumbai Police, Grant Thornton, a team of financial forensic experts was appointed to ascertain if any dubious transactions had taken place, said a senior official.

This move was made after Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that there was no record of siphoning finances, but to ascertain this angle, an auditor will be roped in.

Mumbai Police's probe revealed that Rajput had Rs. 18 crore in his account, of which, around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. No money was directly transferred in Chakraborty's account, said the official.

Meanwhile, the four-member team from Bihar Police recorded statement of Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who had been staying with the late actor since a year. The Bihar Police had summoned him on Monday and the statement was recorded on Tuesday.

The details of the revelations made, however, are unknown. The quartet have also recorded statements of Rajput's manager, friends and former girlfriend, while they are also probing the suicide of late actor's former manager Disha Salian.