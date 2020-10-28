SSR drugs case: Brother of Rampal’s partner files bail plea

Agisilaos Demetriades - brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, who is in judicial custody in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has filed a bail plea before the special court recently.

His advocate Kushal Mor said the plea is made on the grounds that no case is made against Demetriades as there has been no recovery and evidence against him. It also mentions that no offence is made out against him under section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which pertains to financing illicit trafficking of drugs and harbouring offenders.

The 30-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 18 October. The NCB has claimed that he is directly connected with a co-accused in the case from whom commercial quantity of drugs was seized and that he has links with other co-accused too.

The agency has also alleged that he knew many drug dealers, was in touch with them and transacting with them.

Demetriades, who is a South African national, had retracted his statement given to the agency when produced before the special court on 20 October after his two-day custody with the agency had ended.