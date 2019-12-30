Sports lovers thwart MBMC’s bid to build rooms on playground

Bhayandar: Attempts by private contractors deployed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to construct a lavish stage and spacious VIP rooms at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose municipal stadium in Bhayandar were thwarted following vociferous protests by local citizens and sports enthusiasts.

Shocked to see loads of construction material being offloaded on the playground, the regular visitors enquired to find out that the civic administration had planned to construct a massive structure to house VIP enclosures and a stage in an area admeasuring 6,000 square feet (200 feet x 30 feet). This follows an official nod given by the general body to spend a whooping Rs 80 lakh for the construction work.

However, irate citizens met the municipal officials and registered their protest against the construction work, which according to them was bound to consume the space meant for sports activities. Sensing the seriousness of the issue, Municipal Commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar along with officials from the garden department inspected the site and passed directions to stop the construction work.

Nevertheless, Khatgaonkar assured to have a fresh look at the issue and shift the construction work to another location near the abandoned water tank in the vicinity, which would not hinder sporting activities in the playground.

Used by a number of budding sports people for daily practice, the stadium that is located on a salt pan land is the lone open space in Bhayandar. It has a large number of residents, including senior citizens, government and police officials, as regular visitors for morning walk, jogging and other exercise activities. The citizens have instead demanded an upgradation of existing infrastructure in the playground.