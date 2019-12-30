Sanjay Raut trolled on Twitter after missing Maha Cabinet Expansion

Sanjay Raut, the man responsible first to imagine a grand coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and then to make such a dream see the light of the day, is reportedly angry and upset with his party.

According to reports, Raut didn't attend Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet expansion on Monday because his brother and MLA Sunil Raut did not get a cabinet berth.

When asked about his brother Sunil Raut not getting any ministerial berth, Sanjay told ANI: "I and my family are always with the Shiv Sena. We are loyal to the Thackeray family. Our family has contributed to the government's formation in the state."

"It is a government of three parties where able people are in every party. So whatever is given in quota has to be accepted. I am happy that Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the state," added Raut.

However, Raut was brutally trolled on Twitter after missing Maha Cabinet Expansion.

