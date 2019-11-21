South Mumbai junction to be renamed St Thomas Cathedral Chowk after 300-year-old church

As part of the St Thomas Cathedral's 300th anniversary celebrations, the junction adjacent to it is being renamed as the St. Thomas Cathedral Chowk.

The Cathedral authorities got permission for the renaming from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. They were also allowed to construct a commemoration stone to mark the occasion. This is placed in an island next to the church.

The newly named Chowk will be inaugurated by the Trustees and Parishioners of the Church on Sunday, November 24 at 10:45 am.

The 300-year-old church that was established as a place of worship for British colonialists is considered as 'point zero' for measuring the distance to other Mumbai landmarks. It is also considered as the main center of worship for Mumbai’s Church of North India congregation.

The foundation stone of the church was first laid in 1676, although the church was only finally consecrated for divine service 1718 as the first Anglican church in Mumbai. The name of nearby Churchgate station refers to this church, say members.