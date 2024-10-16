South Mumbai Emerges As New Rental Hotspot While BKC Remains Prime Choice For High-End Tenants

South Mumbai: The Rising Rental Hotspot Amidst BKC's Enduring Appeal | Representative Image

South Mumbai is experiencing a resurgence as the new rental hotspot, drawing attention and interest from tenants across the city. Despite this shift, developers remain confident in the enduring appeal and stability of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) rental market. A combination of factors, including improved infrastructure, a surge in high-end residential projects, and a vibrant cultural scene, has reignited interest in this prestigious area.

However, this renewed focus on South Mumbai does not suggest a decline in the Bandra Kurla Complex's (BKC) rental market. BKC, known as Mumbai's premier business district, continues to thrive as a sought-after location for corporate offices, luxury residences, and commercial establishments. Developers and real estate analysts emphasize that BKC's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and robust connectivity ensure its continued relevance and attractiveness.

“While BKC remains a flagship commercial hub with consistently robust demand, the emergence of areas like Worli, Lower Parel, and Mahalaxmi also reflects a broader trend of multi-nodal business districts within Mumbai. This growth aligns with the city's increasing need for high-end, well-connected corporate spaces,” stated Dominic Romell, President, CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“Worli and Lower Parel, for instance, are becoming strategic choices for businesses due to their established infrastructure, proximity to premium residential areas, and seamless connectivity through the Eastern Freeway and the Mumbai Metro. Rentals in these micro-markets have been on the rise, showing a 10-15% increase over the past two years, driven by Grade-A office spaces and redevelopment opportunities. Goregaon, Oshiwara, and Malad are also emerging as viable options for companies seeking slightly lower rentals,” Romell feels.

BKC's appeal is further bolstered by its proximity to key transportation hubs, including the Mumbai Metro and the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai and the surrounding regions. Additionally, the presence of premium lifestyle amenities, such as luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants, and upscale retail outlets, contributes to BKC's enduring allure.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO explained, "In the backdrop of mega infrastructure projects and back-to-office phenomena, the entire Mumbai region is witnessing a rebound in commercial space demand. This will propel commercial real estate volume, leasing and subsequently rentals across prominent hubs like South Mumbai, BKC, Powai, Thane and Panvel. However, this doesn’t indicate a diminishing demand in the BKC. Both South Mumbai and BKC serve distinct business needs. The rise in demand for South Mumbai’s office space complements, rather than competes with BKC, offering businesses greater flexibility in choosing a location that aligns with their specific requirements."

While South Mumbai is reclaiming its status as a rental hotspot, the Bandra Kurla Complex continues to hold its ground as a prime destination for high-end tenants. The dynamic interplay between these two prominent areas reflects the evolving landscape of Mumbai's real estate market, offering diverse opportunities for tenants and investors alike.