Some schools unable to reopen offline due to incomplete RT-PCR tests, lack of parental consent

Despite directions to reopen offline lectures for Standard 9 to 12 from November 23, 2020, and for Standard 5 to 8 from January 27, 2021 by the state school education department, some schools in nearby areas of Mumbai have not reopened yet. Some schools in Kharghar, Panvel, and Palghar districts said they cannot reopen offline because RT-PCR tests of teachers are not completed while others said parents have not given consent to students to attend offline lectures.

Schools in nearby districts of Mumbai said they have initiated safety measures and implemented Covid-19 preparedness but, RT-PCR tests of teachers are pending. Raj Aloni, principal of Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, said, "Some of our teachers are yet to undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR tests. We do not want to rush into reopening offline lectures without proper testing of our teachers."

Aloni added, "Although the state school education department has directed to reopen schools offline for Standard 9 to 12, we will first reopen offline lectures only for Standard 12. After RT-PCR tests of all teachers are done, students of Standard 12 will be called in batches as a precautionary measure. We have installed hand sanitisers in school premises and informed all staff about Covid-19 preparedness."

While some schools said they cannot resume offline lectures as parents have not given consent. Kalpana Dwivedi, principal of St Joseph's High School, New Panvel, said, "We have not received parental consent for students to attend offline lectures. As per state school education department guidelines, students need parental consent to attend offline lectures."

Dwivedi said, "We do not want to reopen lectures in a hurry. In the first phase, we will reopen offline lectures for Standard 9 to 12 as board examinations are a priority."