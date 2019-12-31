'Some people are spreading rumours': Sanjay Raut not 'upset' about snub to brother by MVA

Apart from the opposition BJP, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also didn't attend the much-awaited swearing-in ceremony of new ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government on Monday.

Absence of Sanjay Raut set rumour mills abuzz that he was "unhappy" after his brother Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Raut was denied a ministerial berth in the party-led Maharashtra government and was planning to quit as legislator.

But later Sanjay Raut refuted the speculations that he was upset with the development. The Rajya Sabha MP told new agency ANI, "I and my family are always with the Shiv Sena. We are loyal to the Thackeray family. Our family has contributed to the government's formation in the state." "It is a government of three parties where able people are in every party. So whatever is given in quota has to be accepted. I am happy that Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the state," added Raut. "We have never asked for anything. Instead, we believe in giving to the party. My brother Sunil never demanded a ministerial berth. Some people are only spreading rumours," he said.