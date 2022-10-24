Solar eclipse: Priests say Tuesday is mix of inauspicious and auspicious time. | Twitter image

Mumbai: Diwali celebrations commence on the day of Dhanteras and go on for five days. However, Tuesday, which falls during the celebrations, has both inauspicious and auspicious time periods. Priests who spoke to FPJ said that the larger part of Tuesday is inauspicious due to a solar eclipse. After the eclipse, the time and following days are auspicious till November 8, 2022, when the next eclipse will happen.

“Eclipses normally keep coming, but this solar eclipse (surya grahan) has come after 25 years during Kartik Mas Ki Amavasya. Of the 12 months, the Kartik month is considered to be the second most auspicious month after Shravan. The eclipse is only for 1 hour and 22 minutes but the 'dosh' starts prior. Post-eclipse, after shudhi snan (ablution), the time is again auspicious for any good work to be carried out,” said Hindu priest Acharya Shri Sanjay.

Acharya Sanjay said that though it is a partial eclipse, the inauspicious period starts in the morning. “Dosh begins earlier. Sutak on Tuesday starts from 6.45 am and will go on till post 5.40pm or say 6pm. No good work is carried out during such times. Temples at homes and outside are shut,” said Acharya.

Jewellery market to remain close

Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association said, “Due to the eclipse on Tuesday, our market will be shut. MCX may be working but we will not. It is for this reason that we will not be doing our Mahurat trading on Tuesday. We will do it on Wednesday instead.”

Mumbadevi Temple, considered to be home of the main deity of the city will also be shut during the day. No 'prasad' will be accepted or given on Tuesday. The temple will open early in the morning before sutak and puja will be done. “The temple will reopen around 8.15pm after cleaning and Mata Shringar,” Mumbadevi Temple trustee, Hemant Jadhav said.