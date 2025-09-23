Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025

In line with this initiative, a Vigilance seminar on the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility” was organised by the Solapur Division of Central Railway on 18th September 2025, in association with the Vigilance Department, Headquarters (HQ), Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

Emphasis on Personal and Professional Integrity

Addressing the gathering, Senior Deputy General Manager, HQ CR Neeraj Kumar Dohare stressed the importance of maintaining personal and professional integrity, adherence to rules, and commitment to transparency. He guided participants on various Railway codes and practices essential for ensuring vigilance in day-to-day functioning.

Deputy Chief Vigilance Officers Highlight Measures to Curb Corruption

During the session, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officers provided detailed insights into curbing corruption across different Railway departments, using case studies to guide officers toward adopting a corruption-free and integrity-driven work culture.

Quiz Competition Reinforces Ethical Awareness

To further engage employees, a quiz competition on the Railway Code of Conduct was organised. Officers and staff who answered correctly were appreciated and awarded prizes, reinforcing the importance of knowledge and awareness in maintaining ethical standards.

Active Participation of Senior Officers and Staff

The seminar was attended by Chief Project Manager, Solapur Division Shailendra Singh Parihar, senior officers of the Vigilance Department from HQ CR including Pradeep Hirde (Traffic), Chandrakant Kadam (Accounts & Personnel), Sunil Kumar Bairwa (Electrical), and Amit Joshi (Stores & Mechanical). Chief Vigilance Inspectors from various departments, along with all branch officers and inspectors of the Solapur Division, also participated actively.

Conclusion and Appreciation of Vigilance Efforts

The seminar concluded with a vote of thanks by Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Anshumali Kumar, who lauded the efforts of the Vigilance Department and encouraged all staff to imbibe vigilance as a collective responsibility. The program was coordinated by Senior Divisional Finance Manager Aditya Tripathi and successfully organised by the Personnel Department led by Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Machhindra Galve.

Through such initiatives, the Solapur Division of Central Railway reiterates its commitment towards transparency, accountability, and building a corruption-free Railway system.