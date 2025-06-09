Solapur Division Empowers 220 Level 1 Employees As Assistant Loco Pilots In Promotion Drive | Wikicommons

The Solapur Division of Central Railway in a landmark development has successfully enabled 220 Level 1 employees under the 7th Central Pay Commission to move up the career ladder by becoming Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs).

This extraordinary outcome in departmental promotions was made possible through a one-time special exemption granted by the Railway Board, of which Solapur Division has been a major beneficiary following a proactive proposal from the Central Railway Headquarters on request of Solapur Division. Traditionally, employees working at Electric Loco Sheds are eligible for departmental ALP posts. However, Solapur Division’s unique situation that it does not possess an Electric Loco Shed was taken into consideration, and an exceptional policy relaxation was permitted by Railway Ministry, allowing Level 1 employees — including Track Maintainers, Pointsmen, Technicians, and even General Assistants — to apply.

This initiative holds immense significance beyond individual career growth — it also addresses critical vacancies in the loco crew cadre, which directly enhances the safe and efficient movement of trains across the division and the zone.

After a rigorous selection process including a written exam, stringent A1-category medical fitness evaluation, and an Aptitude (Psychological) Test, a final panel of 220 successful candidates was formed. Of these:

185 candidates will function under Solapur Division

35 candidates will function under Pune Division

The 185 candidates from Solapur Division represent a wide cross-section of departments:

- Civil Engineering: 105

- Operating: 40

- Track Machine: 23

- Construction: 2

- Carriage & Wagon (C&W): 5

- Electrical: 5

- Signal & Telecom (S&T): 5

To prepare them for their new roles, these employees will undergo 122 days of intensive initial training at the Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI), Bhusaval.

On 8th June 2025, in a momentous and emotional event, the successful candidates were officially relieved from their previous duties. A special designated coach carried them to Bhusaval via Pune, marking the beginning of a new journey in their railway careers. At Solapur Railway Station, a heartfelt send-off was organised, graced by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Solapur, senior officers, proud colleagues and all unions.