Sodomy: Police get lead on 2 suspects

Mumbai: Three days after a 36-year-old man was brutally sodomised by five unidentified men, Navi Mumbai Police has formed two teams, including officers of the crime branch, to nab the accused.

Police sources claimed that leads on the two suspects have come to light, but refrained from sharing other details privy to the investigation. Police said that the survivor has mentioned in his statement that he heard a few names and the police are cross checking the facts.

Meanwhile, police have also got leads on two suspects, however no arrests were made as yet. A senior police official said, “The area is not covered by CCTV camera network, which makes the probe more challenging to identify and nab the accused. Moreover, the survivor only heard the first names of the rapists, which is just partial information.”

According to police, the survivor, was allegedly gang-raped by five drug addicts near Sagar Vihar Lake at Sector 8 in Vashi on Monday, after he was forcibly taken to a deserted place when he was smoking a cigarette.

The survivor said in his complaint that the one of the accused had inserted a coconut shell in his anus. Soon after the act, the accused fled the spot, leaving the survivor unconscious.

The survivor then managed to crawl to the main road and then collapsed, said police.